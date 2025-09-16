AI could lead to 3-4 day workweeks: Zoom CEO Business Sep 16, 2025

Zoom's CEO, Eric Yuan, thinks artificial intelligence might help us all work less—imagine a three or four-day workweek.

In an interaction with The New York Times, he said, "In other words, I feel like if A.I. can make all of our lives better, why do we need to work for five days a week? Every company will support three days, four days a week. I think this ultimately frees up everyone's time."

His take lines up with what Bill Gates and Jensen Huang have been saying about AI lightening our workloads.