AI could lead to 3-4 day workweeks: Zoom CEO
Zoom's CEO, Eric Yuan, thinks artificial intelligence might help us all work less—imagine a three or four-day workweek.
In an interaction with The New York Times, he said, "In other words, I feel like if A.I. can make all of our lives better, why do we need to work for five days a week? Every company will support three days, four days a week. I think this ultimately frees up everyone's time."
His take lines up with what Bill Gates and Jensen Huang have been saying about AI lightening our workloads.
Yuan's views on AI's impact on jobs
Yuan pointed out that while some jobs (like entry-level engineering roles) could shrink as AI grows, new opportunities will pop up—especially in managing digital agents.
He sees both challenges and fresh possibilities ahead as workplaces adapt to automation.
It's part of a bigger debate: some tech leaders worry about job losses, while others see AI creating more abundance for everyone.