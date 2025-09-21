FPIs pull out ₹8,000cr from Indian stocks in September
Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) pulled nearly ₹8,000 crore out of Indian stocks this September 2025, mostly because of global uncertainty—think ongoing geopolitical tensions and tariff worries.
This isn't a new trend: August and July saw even bigger exits, bringing the total FPI sell-off this year to a massive ₹1.38 lakh crore.
Future FPI moves may depend on US and India economic data
While FPIs have mostly been selling, they did briefly turn buyers when the US Fed cut interest rates by 25 basis points—a move that sparked some short-lived optimism.
Experts from Angel One Ltd and Morningstar say future FPI action will hinge on economic data from India and the US, plus how tariff talks play out.
Interestingly, FPIs are also putting money into Indian debt markets, showing they're cautious but not completely backing away despite all the global noise.