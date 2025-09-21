FPIs pull out ₹8,000cr from Indian stocks in September

Future FPI moves may depend on US and India economic data

While FPIs have mostly been selling, they did briefly turn buyers when the US Fed cut interest rates by 25 basis points—a move that sparked some short-lived optimism.

Experts from Angel One Ltd and Morningstar say future FPI action will hinge on economic data from India and the US, plus how tariff talks play out.

Interestingly, FPIs are also putting money into Indian debt markets, showing they're cautious but not completely backing away despite all the global noise.