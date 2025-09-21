Next Article
ONGC, Oil India to drill 4 offshore wells
Business
ONGC and Oil India Limited are teaming up for a ₹3,200 crore campaign to drill four offshore wells across the Andaman, Mahanadi, Saurashtra, and Bengal basins.
With BP lending technical support, the goal is to discover new hydrocarbon reserves and help India rely less on imports.
Drilling to start in early 2026 with government backing
The drilling starts in early 2026 with government backing.
Thanks to recent rule changes—like opening up more exploration zones and making data easier to access—India hopes to attract more global interest and speed up domestic energy production.
These moves are all about making sure the country's future energy needs are met right here at home.