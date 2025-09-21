Next Article
Air India to launch Delhi-Manila flights: What we know
Business
Planning a trip to the Philippines? Air India is launching direct Delhi-Manila flights starting October 1, 2025.
The best part: Indian travelers can now visit the Philippines visa-free, making those island getaways and cultural adventures way easier.
Special discounts for early birds
To kick things off, Air India is offering special discounts on bookings made from September 1-30, 2025.
Maharaja Club members get 7% off in Economy Class and 10% off in Premium Economy & Business Class, and groups of four to nine travelers can save 5% in Economy, 6% in Premium Economy, and 7% in Business Class.
These deals are valid for trips until March 31, 2026—plus you'll get perks like spacious seating and Indian meals on board.