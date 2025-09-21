Air India to launch Delhi-Manila flights: What we know

Special discounts for early birds

To kick things off, Air India is offering special discounts on bookings made from September 1-30, 2025.

Maharaja Club members get 7% off in Economy Class and 10% off in Premium Economy & Business Class, and groups of four to nine travelers can save 5% in Economy, 6% in Premium Economy, and 7% in Business Class.

These deals are valid for trips until March 31, 2026—plus you'll get perks like spacious seating and Indian meals on board.