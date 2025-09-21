NTPC to scout for uranium as it plans nuclear expansion

NTPC's nuclear ambitions and India's energy transition

NTPC isn't just sticking with coal anymore. They're working on major clean energy projects, like the 2,800 MW Mahi Banswara plant in Rajasthan, and aiming to add nuclear power to their portfolio.

Right now, nuclear makes up just 2% of India's electricity mix, but with the government targeting 100 GW by 2047, NTPC wants in on the action.

For anyone interested in how India is planning its energy future—and tackling climate change—this is a story worth following.