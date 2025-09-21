GST effect! TV prices drop up to ₹85,000

In a major move, television manufacturers are slashing their product prices by ₹2,500 to ₹85,000. The decision comes as a response to the recent reduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates on TVs. The GST Council had earlier this month announced the tax cuts on goods and services from September 22. The new rates will be applicable to TV sets with screen sizes over 32 inches.

Tax benefits GST on TV sets reduced to 18% The tax on TV sets will be reduced from the current 28% to 18%. This is a part of the government's effort to increase consumption. The move has already led to price cuts across various products, including TVs and other white goods. The manufacturers are now passing on this benefit of a reduction in the GST rate directly to consumers.

Market response Sony and LG announce new price lists Top TV makers such as Sony and LG have announced new price lists with reduced Maximum Retail Price (MRP) effective from September 22, 2025. Sony India is cutting prices by ₹5,000 to ₹71,000 on its Bravia TV models with screen sizes between 43-inch and 98-inch. Similarly, LG Electronics India has also cut prices by ₹2,500 to ₹85,800 for its TVs, ranging from 43-inch to a whopping 100-inch in size.