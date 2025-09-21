From iPhones to groceries, Instamart's festive sale sees record-breaking demand

Swiggy 's Instamart has witnessed an unprecedented response to its first-ever "Quick India Movement" sale. The debut event, which started on September 19 and will continue until September 28, has seen a fivefold increase in traffic and record-high order volumes within hours of launch. In cities like Noida and Lucknow , deliveries were completed in as little as 60 seconds.

Product performance Electronics category takes the lead The sale has been particularly popular for electronics, with iPhone searches hitting all-time highs on Instamart. Phone orders increased 20x in the first two hours, while earbuds saw a whopping 30x jump. Large appliances like mixer grinders and gas stoves also witnessed a massive demand spike of up to 50x, indicating that quick commerce is expanding beyond just snacks and staples.

Category growth Home and lifestyle products in high demand The home and lifestyle categories also saw a major boost, with bedsheets growing 90x in 124 cities. Yoga mats jumped 100x and sold out in 62 locations, while brooms surprisingly became a breakout hit with a 40x surge. Everyday pantry items such as ghee, sunflower oil, and groundnut oil were in high demand too. A 10x spike in energy drinks was also seen, along with strong growth in makhana and cashews.

Regional demand Tier 2 cities drive the growth The growth was largely driven by Tier 2 cities, with Bathinda leading the pack with an 18x jump in orders. Other cities like Ludhiana (15x), Kota (12x), Meerut (12x), and Amritsar (12x) also contributed significantly to this trend. These regions witnessed a high demand for earbuds, cleaning products, and beverages, showing that festive quick commerce is spreading beyond metros.