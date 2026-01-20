AI could lead to surprising labor shortages, says Groq CEO

Jonathan Ross, CEO of AI chip startup Groq (recently snapped up by NVIDIA), thinks AI isn't just about replacing jobs—it might actually create so many new ones that we can't fill them all. As he put it, "that AI is gonna cause massive labor shortages. I don't think we're gonna have enough people to fill the jobs that are gonna be created."

Why this matters: Not your usual 'robots take our jobs' story Ross flips the usual script—he's less worried about layoffs and more about a future where there aren't enough people for all the new roles popping up in areas like prompt engineering and AI safety research.

These are relatively new fields.

What could change for us? Ross laid out three big shifts:

First, with robots making things cheaper (think coffee or rent), living costs could drop.

Second, if life gets more affordable, people might work fewer hours or even retire earlier.

Third, entirely new careers are emerging as tech evolves—so there's a good chance your future job hasn't even been invented yet.