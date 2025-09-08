AI could require over 1,000B liters of water by 2028 Business Sep 08, 2025

AI is booming, but there's a catch: a new Morgan Stanley report says data centers powering all that tech could be using over 1,000 billion liters of water each year by 2028—about 11 times more than in 2024.

Most of this water goes into keeping servers cool and generating the electricity they need.