AI could require over 1,000B liters of water by 2028
AI is booming, but there's a catch: a new Morgan Stanley report says data centers powering all that tech could be using over 1,000 billion liters of water each year by 2028—about 11 times more than in 2024.
Most of this water goes into keeping servers cool and generating the electricity they need.
Making AI chips also uses huge amounts of ultrapure water
It's not just the data centers themselves—making AI chips also uses huge amounts of ultrapure water.
Many big facilities are built in places already dealing with water stress, so smart water management will be key if we want AI to keep growing without putting too much pressure on local resources.