Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher today Business Sep 08, 2025

Indian stock markets are gearing up for a positive start this Monday, boosted by optimism around stronger US-India relations.

The Nifty index, steady at 24,700 last week, is now looking to break into the 24,800-24,900 range.

Sectors like autos and metals are gaining momentum, though IT stocks are still lagging behind.