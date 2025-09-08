Next Article
Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher today
Indian stock markets are gearing up for a positive start this Monday, boosted by optimism around stronger US-India relations.
The Nifty index, steady at 24,700 last week, is now looking to break into the 24,800-24,900 range.
Sectors like autos and metals are gaining momentum, though IT stocks are still lagging behind.
Stocks to watch today
On the global front, Japanese shares jumped as PM Ishiba signaled his exit.
In the US, futures nudged up on hopes of a Fed rate cut following weak jobs data.
Gold hit record highs as bond yields dropped, while oil prices ticked up after OPEC+ signaled slower production growth.
Stocks like Vedanta, Eicher Motors, BHEL, and SpiceJet could see some action today.