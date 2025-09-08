Gold prices near record high as US unemployment rises

Global factors and Indian festival demand push gold prices

Gold tends to shine when things feel uncertain. Right now, worries about inflation and global tensions are pushing more people toward gold.

In India, festival demand, along with global factors, contributed to 24-carat gold reaching ₹10,849 per gram as of September 6-8, 2025.

Globally, concerns over central bank independence—especially with US President Donald Trump trying to influence monetary policy and remove tariffs from gold—are adding fuel. Plus, China keeps stacking up its own gold reserves.