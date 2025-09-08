Cognizant's logo battle with Atyati Technologies reaches Supreme Court

The High Court initially stopped Cognizant from using the logo

Back in March, the High Court stopped Cognizant from using the logo, worried people might mix up the two brands.

The ban was lifted in June after noting Cognizant had used its design since 2022—but was put back in place on August 26.

Since then, Cognizant has pulled the logo from its website and social media handles and is complying with the court order while it deals with this and other legal challenges.