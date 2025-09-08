OPEC+ to increase oil production by 137,000 barrels per day

OPEC+ will monitor the situation closely

This move surprised many analysts who expected no change.

Even with worries about too much oil, prices actually ticked up a bit—Brent crude reached $65.72 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate hit $62.05 early Friday in Singapore.

OPEC+ says they'll keep an eye on things and could tweak production again if needed, especially since some experts warn that a big surplus could push prices down next year.