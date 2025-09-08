Koah raises $5 million to bring ads to AI apps

Koah's ad strategy and early traction

Koah is already running ads inside chat-based AI apps like Luzia and Heal, with early partners earning up to $10,000 in their first month and seeing a solid 7.5% clickthrough rate.

Brands like UpWork and Skillshare are on board, with ads popping up as relevant sponsored messages during chats.

Backed by Forerunner and other investors, Koah says its approach keeps ads useful—not annoying—with Nicole Johnson from Forerunner saying Koah is 'building the essential monetization layer for consumer AI services.'