Court ruling on Trump's tariffs

A court recently ruled that Trump overstepped his authority with sweeping tariffs, including a steep 50% tariff on Lesotho.

Since April, the US has lost 42,000 manufacturing jobs and wage growth has stalled.

The administration is appealing the decision all the way to the Supreme Court; if they lose, possible rebates could hit government finances hard.

Still, Bessent insists trade balance matters more than short-term costs to consumers.