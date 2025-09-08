Next Article
Hyundai's flying taxi project hits pause as top executives exit
Hyundai's electric air taxi startup, Supernal, has hit the brakes on its aircraft project after both its CEO and CTO stepped down.
The company had hoped to launch flying taxis by 2028 and even pulled off a first test flight earlier this year, but recent setbacks have forced a rethink.
Supernal is bringing in new leadership to address challenges
Supernal paused work on its aircraft program following layoffs and the closure of its Washington, D.C. office—a sign of just how tough the electric air taxi industry is right now.
Hyundai plans to bring in new leadership focused on Urban Air Mobility, hoping to get things back on track as they reassess their strategy for future city travel.