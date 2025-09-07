Amazon India introduces new seller perks ahead of GIF 2025

Fee cuts, AI tool, and logistics network expansion on offer

Sellers can now save ₹740 per treadmill and ₹40 per men's t-shirt sold, thanks to the latest fee cuts.

There's also a "Sell More Save More" program that lowers fees as you sell more units, plus an AI tool that speeds up cataloging by 70%.

On top of that, Amazon is expanding its logistics network and offering GST support across states—all aimed at helping sellers ride the festival wave smoothly.