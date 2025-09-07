Next Article
Amazon India introduces new seller perks ahead of GIF 2025
Amazon India is rolling out new perks for small businesses just in time for the Great Indian Festival 2025.
Sellers get fee reductions—especially on fashion and home appliances—and help with compliance, making it easier to do business during the festive rush.
Fee cuts, AI tool, and logistics network expansion on offer
Sellers can now save ₹740 per treadmill and ₹40 per men's t-shirt sold, thanks to the latest fee cuts.
There's also a "Sell More Save More" program that lowers fees as you sell more units, plus an AI tool that speeds up cataloging by 70%.
On top of that, Amazon is expanding its logistics network and offering GST support across states—all aimed at helping sellers ride the festival wave smoothly.