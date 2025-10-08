AI-driven financial services to cost just ₹50/month by 2029 Business Oct 08, 2025

AI-driven financial services are about to get way more affordable in India—dropping from ₹150-250 to just ₹50 a month by 2029, says a new BCG report.

This price dip is thanks to scaling up and smarter tech, and it's happening as India's fintech scene grows fast—expected to hit $190 billion by 2030.