AI-driven financial services to cost just ₹50/month by 2029
AI-driven financial services are about to get way more affordable in India—dropping from ₹150-250 to just ₹50 a month by 2029, says a new BCG report.
This price dip is thanks to scaling up and smarter tech, and it's happening as India's fintech scene grows fast—expected to hit $190 billion by 2030.
India is on track to become a global AI hotspot
The report highlights that India is on track to become a global hotspot for AI innovation, especially with fintech booming.
BCG points out six priorities for making this happen: better infrastructure, more data centers (India has only 2% of global capacity now), talent development, capital, improved models, and real-world applications.
Cheaper AI means more people can access financial services
Cheaper AI means more people can access financial services through easy-to-use apps in local languages.
Tools like automated bookkeeping and faster credit checks could help small businesses thrive.
Regulators are also focusing on fairness and transparency so that this tech growth benefits everyone responsibly.