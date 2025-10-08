SME IPO of Sheel Biotech to list tomorrow Business Oct 08, 2025

Sheel Biotech's IPO was in high demand, getting oversubscribed 15.97 times before closing on October 3.

Shares were priced at ₹63 each, with strong interest from all investor groups—QIBs subscribed 19.73 times, NIIs 25.92 times, and retail investors 9.56 times the shares available.

The company is all set to debut on the NSE SME platform on October 8.