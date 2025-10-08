Infinity Infoway IPO oversubscribed 258 times: What to know Business Oct 08, 2025

Infinity Infoway's IPO just saw a wild rush—investors bid for 258 times more shares than were available.

The offer, priced at ₹147-155 per share, closed on October 3 and raised ₹24.42 crore.

Retail investors led the frenzy, subscribing nearly 303 times, while others joined in at lower but still impressive rates.