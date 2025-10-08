Infinity Infoway IPO oversubscribed 258 times: What to know
Infinity Infoway's IPO just saw a wild rush—investors bid for 258 times more shares than were available.
The offer, priced at ₹147-155 per share, closed on October 3 and raised ₹24.42 crore.
Retail investors led the frenzy, subscribing nearly 303 times, while others joined in at lower but still impressive rates.
SaaS-based ERP solutions for education and industry
Launched in 2008, Infinity Infoway builds SaaS-based ERP tools mainly for education and industry.
Their Campus Management System is used by 26 universities, and their Industrial ERP helps 13 companies run smoother.
They also offer an Online Examination System and "Brainzorg," a digital self-learning platform—plus steady income from long-term maintenance contracts.
Financials and use of IPO funds
The IPO funds are set to launch a new ZeroTouch Device-as-a-Service platform, upgrade tech infrastructure, cover working capital needs, and pay tender deposits.
In FY25, revenue was reported at ₹13.5 crore and profit at ₹4.19 crore.