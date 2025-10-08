Next Article
Maharashtra's ₹1,651 crore policy to boost gems and jewelry sector
Business
Maharashtra just rolled out a ₹1,651 crore policy to turn itself into a global hotspot for gems and jewelry.
The state is hoping to draw in ₹1 lakh crore of investment and create 5 lakh new jobs over the next five years.
Perks include cheaper power, support for upgrading clusters, and permission for 24/7 operations.
The goal? To double gems and jewelry exports
The goal? To double gems and jewelry exports from $15 billion to $30 billion by bringing in digital trade tools and more research.
With major hubs like Mumbai's Bharat Diamond Bourse already in place, the state wants to boost its edge worldwide—especially in markets like the US and UAE.
Plus, there's a focus on skill-building and supporting innovations like lab-grown diamonds to keep Maharashtra ahead of the curve.