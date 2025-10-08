Indian company asks staff to pay for Diwali party
A company in India told employees they need to pay ₹1,200 each for this year's Diwali party—and that showing up is mandatory.
Team leads have to chip in even more at ₹2,000.
The announcement, made over WhatsApp, quickly spread online and sparked a big conversation about fairness at work.
Mandatory contributions and attendance raise eyebrows
People on Reddit are questioning if it's right to make contributions and attendance compulsory.
Comments like "Why is it mandatory to attend? Shouldn't that be a choice? What will happen if someone skips it and doesn't pay anything?" sum up the mood.
Some also pointed out that forcing staff to pay might cross the line with labor laws, while others noted this isn't unusual in Indian workplaces.
The bigger picture: Balancing act between fun and fairness
The debate comes as government offices are being told to cut back on festival spending—but private companies set their own rules.
For many young professionals, the story hits home: where should companies draw the line between fun celebrations and respecting employees' choices?