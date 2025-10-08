Mounjaro becomes India's 2nd-biggest brand by sales in 6 months
Mounjaro, Eli Lilly's weight-loss injection, has shot up to become India's second-biggest brand by sales—just six months after its March 2025 launch.
It pulled in ₹80 crore in September alone (up 43% from August), bringing total sales to ₹233 crore so far.
Mounjaro's mechanism of action and clinical results
Mounjaro uses a dual-action formula (GIP/GLP-1 receptor agonist) that, according to clinical trials, can help people lose about 20-22% of their body weight—more than rival Wegovy.
The new Kwikpen version, launched in August and priced from ₹14,000 up to ₹27,500 per month depending on dose, is designed for greater convenience in administration.
Mounjaro's rise to the top
Having overtaken Glycomet-GP, Mounjaro is now just behind Augmentin. Its rapid rise comes down to strong results and the convenience of pre-filled pens.
While Wegovy offers heart benefits too, Mounjaro's quick popularity puts it right at the front of India's obesity drug market.