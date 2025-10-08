Mounjaro becomes India's 2nd-biggest brand by sales in 6 months

Mounjaro's mechanism of action and clinical results

Mounjaro uses a dual-action formula (GIP/GLP-1 receptor agonist) that, according to clinical trials, can help people lose about 20-22% of their body weight—more than rival Wegovy.

The new Kwikpen version, launched in August and priced from ₹14,000 up to ₹27,500 per month depending on dose, is designed for greater convenience in administration.