India's CCI wants companies to self-audit AI systems
India's Competition Commission (CCI) is asking companies to run self-audits on their AI systems, hoping to catch unfair practices before they become a problem.
Announced in October 2024, this move targets issues like algorithmic collusion and data gatekeeping—basically making sure AI isn't used to rig prices or shut out new players.
CCI's approach: workshops, think tanks, and no strict rules
CCI plans to help businesses by offering expert workshops, a digital markets think tank, and strengthening its own technical capabilities.
Instead of strict rules, they're encouraging companies to be transparent and responsible with their AI—balancing innovation with fairness.
The idea is for Indian firms using AI-driven pricing or strategy tools to keep things open without stifling progress.
What this means for consumers and businesses
If companies actually follow these audits, it could mean fairer prices and less biased decisions for consumers.
For businesses, being proactive might protect them from penalties if regulators come knocking.
Still, making AI explainable isn't easy or cheap—so don't expect instant change everywhere just yet.