Google to invest $6B in India's 1st big data hub

Center will run on renewable energy

The new center will run mostly on renewable energy, with backup for those unpredictable power moments. It fits right into both Google's sustainability goals and India's push for greener digital growth.

Plus, this move puts Andhra Pradesh on the map as a major player for cloud services—not just for India, but across South Asia.

As IT Minister Nara Lokesh noted, they are already seeing big commitments, with more announcements expected later this month.

If you care about tech or want to see where the next wave of digital jobs and innovation might land, keep an eye on this project.