Google to invest $6B in India's 1st big data hub
According to government sources and media reports, Google is planning to invest $6 billion to set up a massive data center in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.
This will be Google's first big data hub in India and the largest of its kind in Asia—pretty huge news for India's tech scene.
The information comes from government sources and Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh.
Center will run on renewable energy
The new center will run mostly on renewable energy, with backup for those unpredictable power moments. It fits right into both Google's sustainability goals and India's push for greener digital growth.
Plus, this move puts Andhra Pradesh on the map as a major player for cloud services—not just for India, but across South Asia.
As IT Minister Nara Lokesh noted, they are already seeing big commitments, with more announcements expected later this month.
If you care about tech or want to see where the next wave of digital jobs and innovation might land, keep an eye on this project.