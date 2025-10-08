Paytm launches India's 1st AI soundbox for merchants
Paytm just dropped the AI Soundbox, calling it India's first AI-powered Soundbox for merchants.
This Android-powered gadget acts like your own mini-assistant—giving real-time voice updates on sales and payments in 11 Indian languages.
It handles QR codes and lets customers pay by tapping or inserting their cards.
The device packs 2 screens
The Soundbox packs two screens: a touchscreen up front for quick actions, and a top display for payment alerts.
You get WiFi for indoors, 4G when you're out or busy, plus a special Paytm Button that shows transaction summaries or connects to support fast.
Pricing hasn't been announced yet
Unlike regular PoS devices from Razorpay or Zoho, this one uses conversational AI to help manage your business smarter.
Pricing hasn't been announced yet, but Paytm is betting this device could seriously level up how merchants run things—marking a big step forward in India's fintech world.