Paytm launches India's 1st AI soundbox for merchants

The Soundbox packs two screens: a touchscreen up front for quick actions, and a top display for payment alerts. You get WiFi for indoors, 4G when you're out or busy, plus a special Paytm Button that shows transaction summaries or connects to support fast.

Unlike regular PoS devices from Razorpay or Zoho, this one uses conversational AI to help manage your business smarter.

Pricing hasn't been announced yet, but Paytm is betting this device could seriously level up how merchants run things—marking a big step forward in India's fintech world.