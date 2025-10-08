Next Article
WeWork India's ₹3,000cr IPO fully subscribed
Business
WeWork India's ₹3,000 crore IPO wrapped up with strong demand—fully subscribed by the close.
Institutional investors led the way, subscribing nearly twice their quota.
Share allotment happens October 8, and trading starts October 10.
What does WeWork India do?
Launched in 2016, WeWork India runs flexible workspaces—think co-working spots and private offices—across eight cities.
As of June 2025, they manage 68 centers with space for over 1.14 lakh desks, with Bengaluru and Mumbai being key hubs.
Key details about the IPO
This IPO is a pure offer-for-sale from existing shareholders; no new shares are being created.
Shares will list on both BSE and NSE (NSE is the main exchange).
If you applied, check your allotment status through BSE or MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd., the registrar.