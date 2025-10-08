Next Article
India, EU target December 2025 for concluding free trade agreement
India and the European Union are pushing to wrap up a Free Trade Agreement by December 2025.
Since restarting talks in June 2022, they've made progress on several chapters—including intellectual property rights and government procurement—but are still debating tricky issues such as car tariffs, farm products, and climate rules.
A successful FTA could boost trade and create jobs
The EU is already India's biggest trading partner, with goods trade hitting €124 billion last year.
A successful deal could mean better market access, more job opportunities, and smoother business for both sides.
It's also part of India's plan to diversify its trade partners beyond China—so if this goes through, it could shape what global trade looks like for young professionals in the coming years.