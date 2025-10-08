Tata Group invests ₹4,000 crore into Tata Digital
Tata Group just invested ₹4,000 crore into Tata Digital, showing strong faith in its digital ventures despite the company's net loss climbing 9.5% to ₹4,610 crore for FY25 (on revenue of ₹31,953 crore).
The move highlights the group's long-term commitment to building a bigger presence online—even when profits aren't here yet.
Why is Tata Digital operating at a loss?
Launched in 2019, Tata Digital runs brands you might know—Croma (electronics), Big Basket (groceries), Tata 1MG (healthcare), and Tata Cliq (fashion).
All these platforms are still operating at a loss.
As of March 2025, the company's net worth was ₹8,189 crore but it had just ₹224 crore in cash and investments.
Previous funding rounds
Tata Digital previously raised big sums: ₹11,872 crore in FY22 and ₹3,462 crore in FY23—but got no new funds last year.
Now with rising finance costs and borrowings at ₹9,000 crore, this latest cash infusion shows how much it takes to keep growing in India's digital space.