Tata Group invests ₹4,000 crore into Tata Digital

Why is Tata Digital operating at a loss?

Launched in 2019, Tata Digital runs brands you might know—Croma (electronics), Big Basket (groceries), Tata 1MG (healthcare), and Tata Cliq (fashion).

All these platforms are still operating at a loss.

As of March 2025, the company's net worth was ₹8,189 crore but it had just ₹224 crore in cash and investments.