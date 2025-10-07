Saatvik Green Energy raises ₹900 crore via IPO Business Oct 07, 2025

Saatvik Green Energy, one of India's key solar module makers, just raised ₹900 crore in its IPO.

The offer ran from September 19 to 23, priced between ₹442 and ₹465 per share.

Even though it was only slightly oversubscribed at 6.57 times, Saatvik's shares made their debut on both BSE and NSE on September 26, 2024.