Saatvik Green Energy raises ₹900 crore via IPO
Saatvik Green Energy, one of India's key solar module makers, just raised ₹900 crore in its IPO.
The offer ran from September 19 to 23, priced between ₹442 and ₹465 per share.
Even though it was only slightly oversubscribed at 6.57 times, Saatvik's shares made their debut on both BSE and NSE on September 26, 2024.
Solar module maker's big plans ahead
Saatvik Green Energy builds solar PV modules with a current capacity of 3.8GW (as of June 2025).
They handle everything from engineering to construction for projects big and small—using Mono PERC and N-TopCon tech.
Big plans are ahead: they're investing ₹1,300 crore to set up a new 4GW facility in Odisha by FY26 and a separate 4.8GW solar cell line by FY27.
Fresh orders worth ₹488 crore recently bagged
The company recently bagged fresh orders worth ₹488 crore from major power producers and EPC firms for FY26—giving its growth another boost.
The IPO included a fresh issue of ₹700 crore plus a ₹200 crore offer-for-sale.