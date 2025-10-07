HC backs SBI's fraud tag on Ambani, RCom loans

Court rejects Ambani's claims of unfair treatment

Ambani argued that he wasn't given a fair chance to defend himself since he didn't get a personal hearing or all the documents.

But the court clarified that RBI rules only require banks to accept written responses—not personal hearings—and noted Ambani was given adequate opportunity to reply in writing before SBI made its decision.

The ruling is a win for SBI and confirms banks can classify loans as fraudulent if proper steps are followed.