UPI payments can now be authenticated using your phone's fingerprint Business Oct 07, 2025

NPCI just rolled out some big updates for UPI to make payments easier and safer.

Now you can pay using your phone's fingerprint or face unlock as an alternative to typing in your UPI PIN every time.

There's also Aadhaar-based face authentication to set or reset your PIN, plus a new way to withdraw cash at Micro ATMs using UPI.

These features were announced at the Global Fintech Fest 2025.