UPI payments can now be authenticated using your phone's fingerprint
Business
NPCI just rolled out some big updates for UPI to make payments easier and safer.
Now you can pay using your phone's fingerprint or face unlock as an alternative to typing in your UPI PIN every time.
There's also Aadhaar-based face authentication to set or reset your PIN, plus a new way to withdraw cash at Micro ATMs using UPI.
These features were announced at the Global Fintech Fest 2025.
Support for joint accounts, international payments
UPI is now open for joint account holders too, and you can make small payments with wearables thanks to UPI Lite.
In another cool move, NPCI has teamed up with PayPal so Indian users can shop from global merchants in rupees—making cross-border shopping a lot simpler.