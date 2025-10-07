Next Article
TCS cancels press conference for Q2 earnings in Ratan Tata's honor
Business
TCS has canceled its press conference for the July-September 2025 earnings, which was set for October 9.
The move is reportedly tied to Ratan Tata's anniversary and follows a similar decision last year after his passing.
Still, TCS will go ahead with its usual analyst call to discuss results.
TCS's employee unions question reported 2% workforce reduction
With earnings season here, TCS is under extra attention—not just for numbers but also because employee unions are questioning its reported 2% workforce reduction in FY26.
Unions say the actual layoffs might be higher than the company's estimate of 1,200 jobs cut, spotlighting bigger concerns about job security in India's IT sector right now.