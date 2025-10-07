Next Article
Claude AI's parent Anthropic to open new office in Bengaluru
Anthropic, the well-known AI company behind Claude, is opening a new office in Bengaluru this week as it doubles down on India—its second-largest market after the US.
CEO Dario Amodei is in town to meet Mukesh Ambani and top officials, hoping to spark fresh partnerships and expand Anthropic's presence in India.
Claude's growth and Anthropic's plans in India
With over a billion internet users, India is seeing a surge in interest for tools like Claude—Indian downloads jumped 48% last month and spending shot up by 572%.
Anthropic isn't just looking at giants like Reliance; it's also reaching out to local startups and developers to fuel innovation.
As more global AI players enter the country, increased activity in the Indian tech sector is anticipated.