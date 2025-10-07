IBM integrates Claude into its developer tools

This upgrade is all about making work smoother and safer. The Claude-powered IDE helps with smart code generation and other advanced features. Plus, IBM and Anthropic have dropped a guide for companies on how to build better AI agents using these tools.

Claude is gaining traction in the enterprise space

Anthropic has been expanding fast since launching Claude Enterprise in September 2024. Their biggest rollout so far is with Deloitte's massive global team.

And according to a July 2025 study by Menlo Ventures, more businesses are now choosing Claude over OpenAI—so this partnership could be a game changer for how companies use AI at work.