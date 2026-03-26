AI exports keep China afloat amid Iran conflict
Business
Even with the ongoing Iran conflict shaking things up since late February, China's trade hasn't missed a beat.
The real MVP here? AI-related exports.
Nearly 20 million containers moved through Chinese ports in early March, a solid 6% jump from last year, showing that demand for Chinese goods is still going strong.
AI and chip exports boost China's numbers
AI and chip exports are seriously boosting China's numbers, with chip shipments alone up a huge 73% earlier this year.
South Korea is also playing a big part, ramping up its exports to China by 69%.
Rising raw material costs could be a challenge, but as long as the world wants more AI and green tech, China looks set to stay at the center of global trade—even when times get tough.