AI leaders urge workers to adapt as automation fears grow

As fears of job losses due to automation loom large, AI industry leaders are urging workers to adapt and focus on human skills. The call for adaptation was echoed at HumanX, a four-day conference attended by around 6,500 investors, entrepreneurs and tech executives. May Habib, CEO of AI platform Writer, said Fortune 500 bosses are having a "collective panic attack" over the issue.

Job cuts AI's impact on layoffs The anxiety among companies is not unfounded, as more and more firms are directly citing AI in their layoff announcements. Salesforce recently laid off 4,000 customer support workers, citing that AI now handles half of its work. Similarly, Block chief Jack Dorsey announced plans to cut the company's headcount nearly in half due to "intelligence tools" that have fundamentally changed how companies operate.

Skill shift Decline in hiring at major US tech companies The rise of AI has also led to a decline in the hiring of candidates with less than one year of experience by major US tech companies. A study by investment fund SignalFire found that such hiring fell 50% between 2019 and 2024. This has fueled the debate over whether firms are using AI as an excuse for layoffs due to past overhiring or cost-cutting ahead of massive infrastructure investments.

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Future impact Transformation through AI Despite the ongoing debate, many industry leaders agree that AI will transform every company, job, and way of working. Matt Garman, CEO of Amazon Web Services (AWS), said "AI is going to transform every single company, every single job, every single way that we do work." However, Andrew Ng, founder of training platform DeepLearning. AI disagreed with NVIDIA chief Jensen Huang's claim that the goal was to make it so "nobody has to program" or code.

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Skill evolution Importance of human skills As AI takes over more tasks, interpersonal skills are becoming increasingly important. Greg Hart, CEO of training platform Coursera, said "As AI can do more of a job, the things that will distinguish and differentiate a given employee are going to be the human skills - critical thinking, communication, teamwork," His comments come as enrollment in Coursera's critical thinking courses has tripled over the past year.