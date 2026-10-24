AI infrastructure stocks slide as SK Hynix cancels Solidigm IPO
Business
The AI infrastructure world is having a rough month: companies like CoreWeave, Nebius, and IREN have dropped over 30% in October.
Things got so shaky that SK Hynix pulled the plug on its Solidigm IPO, blaming unpredictable markets.
Even big players like Meta, Oracle, and NVIDIA are feeling the heat as credit risk signals hit record highs.
Nasdaq slips 0.7% amid AI doubts
Meta down 7% after cash gap
Meta's stock took a 7% hit after revealing a major cash flow gap, even with solid credit ratings.
It's making people wonder just how financially stable these tech titans are as they pour resources into AI.