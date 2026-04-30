AI Instagram influencer Vrutika Patel tops 100,000 followers, earns ₹119,700
Business
Vrutika Patel isn't your typical Instagram star: she's an AI-generated influencer who's quickly built a following of over 100,000 since August 2025.
Her account, @vrutikaapatel, blends traditional Indian looks and cultural vibes, earning her around ₹119,700 each month from about 300 subscribers.
Vrutika Patel's AI admission sparks debate
After she revealed she's actually AI, people started debating what this means for social media.
Some are amazed at how much she earns with barely any human input, while others worry that virtual influencers like her could edge out real creators.
It's got everyone wondering: what does the future of influencer culture look like when AI is in the mix?