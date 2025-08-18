AI investment bubble? Altman likates current buzz to dot-com era

Altman on AI bubble debate

Altman says OpenAI is still pushing ahead, with plans for new tech like brain-computer interfaces.

Not everyone agrees on whether we're in an AI bubble: Torsten Slok from Apollo Global Management sees signs of overvaluation like past tech booms, but Ray Wang from Futurum Group argues that strong fundamentals set this era apart.

Meanwhile, Kyle Okamoto at Aethir points out that supply chain issues matter more than hype right now.