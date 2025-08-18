AI investment bubble? Altman likates current buzz to dot-com era
OpenAI's Sam Altman is sounding the alarm about a possible "AI investment bubble," comparing today's excitement to the overhyped dot-com era of the late 1990s.
He told The Verge that while AI is game-changing, the current overexcitement among investors could lead to a bubble, similar to the dot-com crash.
Even with all its buzz, OpenAI hasn't turned a profit yet and just hit some bumps with ChatGPT-5.
Altman on AI bubble debate
Altman says OpenAI is still pushing ahead, with plans for new tech like brain-computer interfaces.
Not everyone agrees on whether we're in an AI bubble: Torsten Slok from Apollo Global Management sees signs of overvaluation like past tech booms, but Ray Wang from Futurum Group argues that strong fundamentals set this era apart.
Meanwhile, Kyle Okamoto at Aethir points out that supply chain issues matter more than hype right now.