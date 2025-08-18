US government may become Intel's biggest shareholder

Implications of the deal

If this deal goes through, the government's stake would be worth around $10.5 billion and could give Washington more say over how Intel operates—especially when it comes to national security and tech supply chains.

It also shows a bigger trend: instead of just handing out grants, the US is now taking direct stakes in key tech companies (like its recent investment in MP Materials), signaling a stronger push for homegrown chip manufacturing and tighter control over critical technology.