US government may become Intel's biggest shareholder
The Trump administration is looking to swap $10.9 billion in Chips Act grants for a 10% ownership stake in Intel, which could make the US government the company's biggest shareholder.
News of the talks, as reported by Bloomberg on August 18, 2025, led to Intel's stock dropping by as much as 5.5%.
Implications of the deal
If this deal goes through, the government's stake would be worth around $10.5 billion and could give Washington more say over how Intel operates—especially when it comes to national security and tech supply chains.
It also shows a bigger trend: instead of just handing out grants, the US is now taking direct stakes in key tech companies (like its recent investment in MP Materials), signaling a stronger push for homegrown chip manufacturing and tighter control over critical technology.