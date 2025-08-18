No UPI fees for users, confirms Finance Ministry

UPI and RuPay debit card payments have stayed fee-free

Even though banks now charge payment aggregators like Razorpay and PayU (not end-users), UPI usage keeps skyrocketing—July 2024 saw billions of transactions worth trillions of rupees.

The government's incentive scheme has also pumped over ₹8,700 crore into supporting small merchants and keeping digital payments accessible for everyone.