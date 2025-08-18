Next Article
Fusion Finance's shares pop 5% on leadership revamp
Fusion Finance just saw its shares pop 5% to ₹154 after announcing some major changes at the top.
The company brought in Rajeev Sardana, a seasoned ex-HDFC leader, as an additional non-executive independent director for the next five years—he's got deep experience in lending and credit risk.
New appointments signal positive momentum for Fusion Finance
Alongside Sardana, CEO Sanjay Garyali has been appointed as Whole-Time Director (with RBI's nod), and Nishant Monga joined as chief compliance officer on August 18, 2025.
Monga brings nearly three decades of industry know-how.
These moves come as Fusion reports better credit quality and strong finances.