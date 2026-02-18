AI is too expensive for most people, businesses: NDTV Summit

If AI becomes affordable, it could help make things like banking and healthcare fairer for everyone—especially in India. Vaidyanathan believes plugging AI into India's digital systems can "democratize" access at scale. Ashutosh Sharma from Prosus pointed out that India's diversity makes it perfect for building smart tools that actually solve local problems—think education or health apps that can be customized to learning, health and other needs.

Emergent's vibe coding could change how we build software

Emergent AI is shaking things up with "vibe-coding"—basically, you describe what you want in plain language and the app builds itself (no coder needed).

Manav Garg shared how this helped Emergent touch $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) within months of being launched, letting even small businesses tap into powerful tech without big budgets.

If these trends continue, using advanced AI could soon be as easy—and cheap—as sending a text.