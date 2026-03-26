AI is transforming the lending landscape in India
Business
AI is shaking up how loans get approved in India.
The old system was slow and messy, but now, AI can quickly sort through data and help lenders make faster, smarter decisions.
This means people (including small businesses and folks in semiurban areas) could get loans more easily and with less hassle.
Credit market growth and AI's impact on lending
AI isn't just about speed: it's also helping lenders save money by cutting costs up to 40% and slashing approval times by as much as 70%.
With India's credit market growing fast (it reached approximately ₹121 lakh crore by March 2025), these changes could open doors for a lot more people to access credit while keeping things fair and efficient.