AI is transforming the SaaS landscape in India
AI is quickly becoming the secret sauce for Indian SaaS (Software as a Service) companies in recent years.
Startups like SuperOps are using AI to speed up ticket resolution and predict issues, while Exotel has built smart customer support and sales tools right into its platform.
LeadSquared and Freshworks are also hopping on board, using AI to personalize how they connect with users and make managing customer relationships smoother.
From solving issues to enhancing customer experience, AI does it all
AI isn't just about automating boring tasks anymore—it's helping teams solve problems before they even pop up.
As Arvind Parthiban from SuperOps puts it, this lets engineers focus on bigger challenges instead of routine fixes.
Even businesses in smaller towns are getting on the AI train for better efficiency.
And as Exotel's Sachin Bhatia points out, all these upgrades mean better customer experiences and real returns for companies—making AI a game-changer across the board.