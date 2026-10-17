This is how AI is affecting Anthropic's workforce
What's the story
Anthropic, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company, has released a case study detailing the impact of AI on its workforce. The report, titled "How employment is changing at Anthropic," finds that the company's reliance on junior technical staff has dropped significantly over the past year. This decline coincides with an increase in AI agents taking on more work within the organization.
Workload shift
Decline in junior hiring
The case study reveals that between May 2025 and May 2026, the hiring of junior technical roles at Anthropic fell from 27% to just 9%.
During this period, AI agents began handling six times as many hours as their human counterparts.
The report also highlights how AI adoption has improved productivity in key areas such as engineering, sales, legal, and finance.
Workforce transformation
Managing multiple AI agents
The rise of AI agents has led to a shift in the way employees work at Anthropic.
Many now find themselves managing multiple agents simultaneously, with one engineer likening it to facing "an army of Claudes, with every one asking for my attention."
This change has also shifted the focus toward candidates' ability to use these advanced tools effectively.
Task delegation
AI's reach across roles
The impact of AI agents isn't limited to junior technical roles. Even teams responsible for writing simple greetings have started delegating their tasks to these advanced tools.
This has raised questions about the future role of human writers in such processes.
The overall employment share of technical departments at Anthropic also fell from 61% to 56% in the past year, further highlighting this trend.
Proactive measures
Mitigating the impact on jobs
To mitigate the impact of AI on jobs, Anthropic has set up an early warning system.
This allows the company to reallocate affected employees to roles that may be less immediately at risk.
The study found that those who had been with the company for over a year were 50% more likely to shift departments.
As one executive put it, "a workforce that is anxiously worried is not a workforce doing its best work."
Work ratio
A new era of work
The study also found that AI agents' working hours first surpassed those of humans in March 2026.
Now, the ratio stands at six hours of AI work for every hour of human labor.
This trend could provide "advanced signals" about the future of work and employment on a larger scale.