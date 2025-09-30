Next Article
AI startup Alex raises $17 million to automate job interviews
AI startup Alex has bagged $17 million in fresh funding, led by Peak XV Partners with backing from Y Combinator and Uncorrelated Ventures.
Their voice-based AI handles initial job interviews automatically—think thousands of interviews every day—with Fortune 100 companies and other large organizations already on board, according to co-founder Aaron Wang.
Alex's edge over competitors
Alex is going head-to-head with rivals like HeyMilo and ConverzAI, but wants to go beyond LinkedIn-style profiles by building deeper, more detailed snapshots of job seekers.
The goal? Help recruiters quickly connect with pre-qualified candidates and make hiring smoother for large organizations.