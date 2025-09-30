Banks can now cut your loan rates sooner Business Sep 30, 2025

The Reserve Bank of India just rolled out new rules to help banks pass on rate cuts more quickly.

Now, banks can lower the extra charges on floating-rate loans even before the old three-year waiting period is up.

That means if interest rates fall, your EMIs could go down sooner, saving you money.

Plus, when your loan resets, you'll have the option to switch to a fixed-rate loan if you want—no pressure.