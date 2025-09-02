AI startup Anthropic raises $13B, hits $183B valuation
AI startup Anthropic, seen as a big rival to OpenAI, just raised $13 billion in fresh funding—shooting its valuation up to an eye-popping $183 billion.
In less than nine months, their annual revenue run-rate jumped from $1 billion to more than $5 billion.
They now have over 300,000 business customers, and the number of large accounts (those paying over $100k a year) has grown seven times in the past year.
Claude Code's success fuels growth
This latest round was led by ICONIQ, Fidelity, and Lightspeed Venture Partners, with support from big names like Qatar Investment Authority and Blackstone.
The money will help Anthropic scale up for growing enterprise demand and invest more in AI safety research.
A huge part of their recent success is Claude Code—their tool that's now pulling in over $500 million annually after its usage spiked tenfold since launch.