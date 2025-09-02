AI startup Anthropic raises $13B, hits $183B valuation Business Sep 02, 2025

AI startup Anthropic, seen as a big rival to OpenAI, just raised $13 billion in fresh funding—shooting its valuation up to an eye-popping $183 billion.

In less than nine months, their annual revenue run-rate jumped from $1 billion to more than $5 billion.

They now have over 300,000 business customers, and the number of large accounts (those paying over $100k a year) has grown seven times in the past year.